No Swearing In Dates For Ministers Yet – Ngelale

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, has said any reference to swearing in dates for ministers and dates for other related events should be disregarded as fake news.

Ngelale said this after President Bola Tinubu released the portfolio for his incoming ministers.

Tinubu is to head the ministry of petroleum, following in the footstep of his predecessor, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari. The ministry has been broken into two, with two ministers of state, all from the South-South.

Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, will head the Federal Capital Territory ministry.

Yusuf Tuggar is the foreign minister, Dele Alake Solid Minerals, Mohammed Idris Information Minister, while Festus Keyamo will be in charge of aviation and aerospace development.

The Full List:

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salako

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy : Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Aniete

Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

Minister of Works, David Umahi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar

Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)