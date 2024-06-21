No State of Emergency in Ekiti – Police

The Ekiti State Police Command has debunked rumours circulating on social media that state of emergency has been declared in the state after hoodlums suspected to be secret cult members fatally shot at innocent citizens.

The Command, in a statement, said the information is false and definitely coming from fake news peddlers who are always in the business of causing unnecessary apprehension in the society. It urged the public to disregard the story.

The Command also informed the general public that necessary security measures have been put in place to ensure the arrest of the syndicate perpetrating the dastard act and to forestall further occurrence.

The statement partly read, “The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP AKINWALE KUNLE ADENIRAN, mni, has ordered massive deployment of operatives from the tactical and intelligence Units across the State especially in Ado-Ekiti in collaboration with other security agents including the local security outfits to ensure maximum protection of lives and properties of all good citizens and the arrest of all criminal elements.

“The Command enjoins everyone to remain calm, law abiding and go about their lawful businesses without any form of apprehension.

“Citizens are hereby warned against any act that could further heighten the current situation as those found causing breaching of peace will be made to face the wrath of the law.

“The Command implores everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and assist the Police and other security agents with credible and timely information that could aid in apprehending the criminally minded persons in the society.”