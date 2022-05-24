Headline

No Specific Treatment For Monkeypox – NCDC

Elizabeth Karrem6 hours ago
50

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said there is no specific treatment for monkeypox.

The NCDC, however, urged Nigeria s to ensure they take preventive measures to avoid contracting the disease.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NCDC on its website.

It reads, “There are no specific treatments available for monkeypox infection, although various novel antiviral have in-vitro and animal data supportive effects such as Brincindofocir and Tecovirimat.

“Measures that can be taken to prevent infection with monkeypox virus include: avoiding contact with animals that could harbour the virus, both sick or dead animals in areas where monkeypox cases have occurred; avoiding contact with any material that has been in contact with a sick animal; thoroughly cooking any animal that might have come into contact with an infected animal; handling them with standard precautions and observing monkeypox symptoms for 30 days and washing with soap and water after contact with infected animals.”

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.

Tags
Elizabeth Karrem6 hours ago
50

Related Articles

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Killings In South-East Barbaric, Says Gumi

23 seconds ago
Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari Urges Collaboration Against Economic Challenges In West Africa

4 hours ago
Wike

Wike Dissolves Rivers State Executive Council

4 hours ago

2023: Ondo Govt Clears Air On Akeredolu Comment About Osinbajo

7 hours ago