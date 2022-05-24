No Specific Treatment For Monkeypox – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said there is no specific treatment for monkeypox.

The NCDC, however, urged Nigeria s to ensure they take preventive measures to avoid contracting the disease.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NCDC on its website.

It reads, “There are no specific treatments available for monkeypox infection, although various novel antiviral have in-vitro and animal data supportive effects such as Brincindofocir and Tecovirimat.

“Measures that can be taken to prevent infection with monkeypox virus include: avoiding contact with animals that could harbour the virus, both sick or dead animals in areas where monkeypox cases have occurred; avoiding contact with any material that has been in contact with a sick animal; thoroughly cooking any animal that might have come into contact with an infected animal; handling them with standard precautions and observing monkeypox symptoms for 30 days and washing with soap and water after contact with infected animals.”

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.