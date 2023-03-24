No Reconciliation Until MC Oluomo Is Prosecuted, Atiku Tells Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has told President-elect Bola Tinubu to call for the arrest of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, before calling for reconciliation after winning the February 25 election.

MC Oluomo is accused of making threats against the Igbo living in Lagos prior to the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos immediately made a video to debunk the allegation.

The allegation was also rubbished by the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

However, Atiku, through his aide, Phrank Shaibu, believes MC Oluomo deserves prosecution.

Shaibu wrote: “Tinubu’s latest statement is laced with hypocrisy and lies. For a whole month, traditional leaders, transport hooligans and politicians in his camp threatened non-indigenes but Tinubu kept mute.

“His lackey, MC Oluomo, who is a member of his Presidential campaign council, was seen on video threatening Igbo people but Tinubu said nothing.

“There will be no reconciliation until MC Oluomo and all his minions who took part in issuing threats and brutalising people are diligently prosecuted.”