No Political Romance With Ihedioha – Okorocha

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has firmly stated that there is no political relationship between himself and the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

Speaking to a select group of journalists at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri, Okorocha clarified that his connection with Ihedioha had nothing to do with politics, contrary to misconceptions that have arisen.

In light of recent events and his visit to Ihedioha’s house in Mbaise, Okorocha emphasized that those who interpreted it as a political alliance were mistaken.

He firmly stated that there was no underlying political motive behind their interaction and that the situation had been misunderstood by those seeking to speculate on political affiliations.

When questioned by a journalist about the nature of their recent mutual relationship, Okorocha, who governed the state from 2011 to 2019, reiterated that there was no special political bond between himself and Ihedioha.

He emphasized that their connection went beyond the realm of politics and should not be misconstrued as a strategic political alliance.

Okorocha said, “I have no political romance with Ihedioha. I don’t have one and I don’t intend to have any. I visited Ihedioha’s house because of the death of his Mother. I know what it means to lose a mother and it was incumbent on me to identify with him at the moment of his grief. It is biblical. There is nothing special about it.”