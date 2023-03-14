No Partisan Person Heads ICT – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reacted to a report attributed to a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George, that it has appointed one Femi Odubiyi, a former Commissioner in Lagos State and an associate of a prominent politician, as its Head of ICT.

According to INEC, nothing can be further from the truth.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, on Tuesday.

According to INEC, to set the record straight, the name “Femi Odubiyi” does not even exist within our ICT Department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja or any State office of the Commission.

“Our ICT staff are career officers of the Commission. None has held any political appointment in any State of the Federation.

“The public is urged to disregard the story. Its promoter should have been circumspect so as not to be seen as a purveyor of fake news,” the statement concluded.