No Palace Set Ablaze in Osun – Police

The Osun State Police Command has said that no palace was set ablaze in the state.

In a statement signed by SP Opalola Olawoyin, the command described the trending news on social media about a burnt palace as misleading and a calculated attempt to cause unnecessary apprehension or state of insecurity in the state, especially in Ilobu and Ifon communities.

Providing clarity, the command said, “It was a mud house, the ancestral home of the Okanlas, situated in Ilobu town that was set on fire but extinguished immediately due to quick response of Policemen from the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ilobu.

“However, a vehicle parked by the house was set ablaze which led to the death of a Twenty-Five (25years) old man, by name Qudus Jimoh. His death is presently under investigation at the SCID, Osogbo.

“The CP therefore, enjoins the good people of the State to disregard the news of a burnt Palace either in Ifon or Ilobu and obey the necessary security measures that have been put in place by the State Government in the affected areas to forestall any breakdown of law and order.”