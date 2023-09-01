No Paid Adverts On My Birthday — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has made a request to his friends and political allies, asking them to refrain from publishing birthday wishes in newspapers or using paid channels to convey their greetings for his 57th birthday on September 2nd.

In a press statement that he personally signed, the Vice President explained that this decision aligns with the nation’s dedication to responsible resource management and responsive governance.

Rather than traditional birthday wishes, he encouraged those who are willing to contribute to the betterment of society to consider donating to charitable organizations in need. This, he believes, would contribute to our collective efforts in creating a more compassionate and functional world.

He said, “Dear friends and well-wishers, Greetings to you all.

“As we approach the anniversary of my birth on September 2nd, I am utterly grateful for the warm wishes and kind sentiments that many of you have expressed over the years. Your thoughtfulness has touched my heart and has been a source of immense joy.

“At the same time, I would like to take this opportunity to humbly request that you consider celebrating this occasion in a different way. In the spirit of our nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance, I kindly ask you to refrain from placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilizing paid channels to convey your greetings.

“I invite you to join me in channeling our collective efforts towards a nobler cause. Instead of spending resources on such messages, I encourage you to contribute to the betterment of our society by donating to charity organizations in need, or your preference, in our collective pursuit of a humane and functional world.

“Thank you for your understanding and for being my all-weather friends and allies. Warm regards.”