No Pact Between Army, Asari-Dokubo’s Security Outfit – Spokesman

The Nigerian Army has stated unequivocally that it is not in any form of partnership with Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, the former leader of the Niger Delta militants, or his security organization.

In an interview on a Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye from Channels Television, Asari-Dokubo asserted that the government had employed his military company to operate alongside the official armed forces in certain states of the nation.

Asari-Dokubo had said, “I don’t have an army but I have a private military company that was engaged by the Nigerian government and I have been doing the work for the Nigerian state. Private military companies exist all over the world; we have Black Waters, we have Wagner; we have so many private military companies.

“So, I have a private military company that is engaged by the government and we are fighting side by side with the Nigerian military in many places. Like Niger, Plateau, Abia, Imo, and parts of Rivers State. We were in Anambra too. We are doing a good job and we are being commended by the host communities.”

Nevertheless, when our reporter reached out to verify this assertion, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, categorically refuted the claim. He affirmed that the Nigerian Army has never engaged in any joint operations with Asari-Dokubo’s group in any region of the country.

He said, “Going by that interview, Dokubo claims he owns a private military company that was engaged by the government of Nigeria. The veracity of his claim can only be ascertained by the relevant agency, statutorily mandated to license such outfits.

“However, it must be clarified that the Nigerian Army is not in any form of partnership or collaborative pact with the ex-militant or whatever private security outfit he claims to own.

“It is also expedient to place on record that contrary to his claims, the Nigerian Army has never conducted any operation jointly or side by side with Asari or the organisation he represents, in any of those areas he mentioned or in any theatre of operations.”