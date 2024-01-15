No One Will Be Spared in Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Probe – Presidency

In a decisive move to combat corruption and malfeasance, the Presidency has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will ensure individuals involved in alleged fraud within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation are held accountable.

Special Adviser Ajuri Ngelale, speaking on behalf of the administration, emphasized that no one found culpable in the ongoing investigation will be spared from consequences. President Tinubu has explicitly directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation, underscoring the government’s commitment to transparency and justice.

Ngelale stressed the President’s unwavering resolve to address indiscipline, corruption, and incompetence within the administration. President Tinubu’s stance against any form of wrongdoing is resolute, with a clear directive to ensure accountability without exceptions.

This declaration comes as part of a broader initiative to uphold the principles of good governance, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to eradicating corruption and fostering a culture of accountability. The move aligns with President Tinubu’s vision for a transparent and accountable government, aiming to instill public confidence and maintain high ethical standards in the public service.

As the investigation unfolds, the public watches closely, anticipating tangible actions and outcomes in line with the administration’s pledge to combat corruption at all levels and uphold the principles of good governance.