No One Can Tell My Daughters How To Dress – Dancer, Korra Obidi

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
US-based Nigerian singer and dancer, Korra Obidi, has responded to a question from a fan asking if she she would love to see her daughters dress the way she does when she grows up.

The question was asked by the fan during a question and answer session on Instagram.

“I don’t mean to upset u, I luv u, but will you agree that your daughters wear what you’re wearing?” the fan wrote.

In response, Korra Obidi approved the dress sense with a condition, “When they are adults, they can wear whatever they want, and whoever tries to tell them how to dress will be a heinously foolish scoundrel.

Freedom of Expression!”

