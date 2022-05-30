No Nigerian Territory Attacked By Cameroonian Separatists – Army

The Nigerian Army has reacted to claims that Nigerian villages were attacked by Cameroonian (Ambazonian) separatists on 29 May 2022.

According to the Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, “contrary to the misinformation, own troops deployed at Danare received information on Sunday morning about the said attack.

“The troops immediately mobilised to Bashu community, which was allegedly under attack. On their arrival, it was revealed that Bashu was not under attack and no external incursion was recorded; rather the separatists attacked Obonyi 2 and Njasha, both of which are communities located in the Republic of Cameroon. Four victims of the attack, who crossed over to Nigerian territory were later rescued by our troops and operatives of Nigerian Immigration Services.T

“The attack was therefore not within Nigerian territory as claimed.

“Members of the public are enjoined to disregard the unsubstantiated information and not panic.”