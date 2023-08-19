No Mutiny In Niger; ECOWAS Meeting Junta – Tinubu’s Aide

Olusegun Dada, a Special Assistant to the President, Bola Tinubu, has described as fake the news that former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the entourage of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, are currently leaving Niger Republic just shortly after they arrived in the coup-hit country.

Abubakar and the ECOWAS team had travelled to Niger to mediate with the military junta that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

Reports currently have it that the reason for their sudden departure after arrival in the country is due to a potential mutiny by the presidential guard at the Niger Republic Presidential palace. The presidential guards were alleged to be protesting over unpaid salaries.

Reacting, Dada posted on X, “Not true. General Abdulsalami and Sultan Sa’ad and the rest of the Ecowas Delegation are currently meeting with the regime.”