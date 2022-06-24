No More Hajj Slots, Says NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has informed State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, Licensed Tour Operators, and the public that the Hajj quota allocated to Nigeria has been completely exhausted long before now.

The commission hoped that all Hajj managers had utilized their allocations based on first come, first served arrangement as agreed from the onset of operations.

The Commission however assured that if Saudi Arabia honors its request for additional slots, NAHCON shall willingly distribute same to all stakeholders demanding for additional allocations without hesitation.

“In the meantime, NAHCON urges all states’ pilgrims’ boards and private operators to concentrate more on getting their pilgrims ready for their timely conveyance to Saudi Arabia. The need to move all registered pilgrims to the Kingdom safely before closure of Saudi airspace is presently NAHCON’s most important concern.

“Similarly, the Commission assures Licensed Tour Operators that initial drawbacks experienced due to unforeseen developments in the new operational system has been successfully settled therefore, they are expected to commence printing of their pilgrims’ travel documents without delay.

“Likewise, registered pilgrims are advised to comply with their managers’ instructions accordingly in order to conclude 2022 Hajj outbound operation without hitches,” the commission said in a statement.