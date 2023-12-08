No Merger Talks Between NNPP, PDP – Jibrin

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said the party is not in any talks with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a statement he signed on Friday, Jibrin described reports insinuating such as a “blatant lie.”

He, however, stated that the NNPP was open to merger talks with the PDP, the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a widely circulated message on some sections of the media that our great party, NNPP is in talks with the PDP and other parties for possible coalition

“There is no any element of truth in this. It’s a blatant lie. Our party has consistently maintained a neutral stand that we are open for collaboration, alliance and even merger with the APC, PDP, LP and any other political party

“There is presently no any talk whatsoever ongoing and the party did not attend any meeting to discuss coalition or marger with PDP or any other party. It is an act of mischief makers and should be regarded as such.”