No Meeting Between Atiku, APC Governors – Gov Sule

A report that 11 Northern APC governors were covertly meeting with PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has been refuted by Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule.

This is as he explained why Northern governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) believed that the next president should be from the South and that they support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate.

Sule made the remarks while holding a meeting at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital, with state party officials, members of his campaign council, and elected and appointed government officials.

Sule refuted the assertion, claiming that it was not only false but also the work of parasites in government and the opposition, who were determined to put the governors in a negative light in order to win Tinubu’s favor.

Given that the APC governors from the area vehemently maintained that the next president should come from the South, which cleared the path for the rise of Tinubu, he said there was no need for any APC governor from the North to meet with Atiku.

“These lies are coming from mainly two categories of people. One is the opposition that is doing everything possible to distract us because nobody wants Asiwaju to win this election more than the APC governors from the North.

“The reason is when the APC governors from the North realized that we were trying to retain the position in the North, the APC governors rose to the occasion and said no, this position has to go to the South in order for us to be respected as people who believe in Nigeria.

“After Baba (President Muhammadu Buhari) holds this office for eight years with the help of the South, if today we say we still want to hold on to the position, the world will not respect Northerners. And that was our only reason. And not everybody was with us on this page but God so kind, we had a President who listens and he listened to us and of course we succeeded and Asiwaju takes the position.”

The governor urged Tinubu to be wary of “the falsehood” that Northern APC governors held clandestine meetings with Atiku and those circulating it.

“I keep telling Asiwaju and I will tell him again, you, Atiku, Yar’Adua are on the same page. Nobody amongst these parasites understands Atiku more than you. If any governor is meeting Atiku privately in his house, you Asiwaju should know better.

“Don’t listen to them and don’t allow yourself to be carried away. If anybody wants you to win this election, it’s the APC Northern governors,” he said.