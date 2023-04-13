No Life Lost In Banana Island Building Collapse – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said no life was lost in the collapse of a seven-story building under construction in Banana Island.

The building collapses on Wednesday evening with some construction workers on it.

According to a statement issued by LASEMA, the collapse was as a result of a truck that ran into it.

“Situation report on the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi

“Upon arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of the incident, a six storey building under construction was found to have collapsed. Information gathered revealed that the building collapsed as a result of a truck that ran into the building.

“Fortunately, no loss of life, however, efforts are ongoing to reconstruct the building to ground zero so as to forestall any secondary incident.

“Recovery operations ongoing,” the statement read.