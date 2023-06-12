No Joy Of Victory For Those Who Can’t Accept Pain Of Defeat – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of enduring and accepting defeat in elections for those aspiring for elective positions.

He stated that individuals who are unable to bear the pain of defeat do not deserve the joy of victory when their turn comes.

Furthermore, Tinubu highlighted the significance of the rule of law and a vibrant judiciary in delivering justice and strengthening institutions.

He warned against any unnecessary illegal orders from the judiciary that could undermine democracy.

In his nationwide broadcast on June 12, also known as Democracy Day, Tinubu pledged to govern with integrity, fairness, respect for the rule of law, and a commitment to upholding the dignity of all citizens.

He said, “The point is that we must never take this democracy for granted. We must forever jealously guard and protect it like a precious jewel. For, a people can never truly appreciate the freedoms and rights democracy guarantees them until they lose it.

“We have traversed the dark, thorny path of dictatorship before and those who experienced it can readily testify to the unbridgeable gap between the dignity of freedom and the humiliation and degradation of tyranny. True, rancorous debates, interminable wrangling, ceaseless quarrels, bitter electoral contestations may be perceived by some as unattractive features of democracy. But they also testify to its merit and value.

“This year, we held the seventh in the cycle of elections that have become sacred rituals of our democratic practice in this dispensation since 1999.

“That the polls were intensely contested is in itself positive evidence that democracy is well and alive in our land. It is only natural that even as those who won and experienced victory in the various elections are elated and fulfilled, those who lost are disenchanted and disappointed. But the beauty of democracy is that those who win today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round of elections.

“Those who cannot endure and accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph. Above all, those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and that is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man.”