No Increase in Petrol Prices, NNPC Assures Nigerians

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
46
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has said that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

This was as the organization urged Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assured them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country,” the NNPC Ltd said in a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, its Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

