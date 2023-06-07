No Hiding Place For Criminals – Army Commander

There will be no hiding place for criminals and any saboteur of critical national assets. The Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF), South-South Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) Rear Admiral Eugennio Ferriera disclosed this as he led the destruction of an illegal crude oil refining site at Ibaah, in Emuoha Local Government Area Council of Rivers State.

The Commander OPDS who was on a farmiliarization visit to the Land Component and 6 Division Nigerian Army, further stated that there would be zero tolerance for any act that would impede on the JTF OPDS from actualizing it’s mandate. He called on criminal gangs to take advantage of the non kinetic approaches opened by the federal government and earn legitimate means of livelihood or meet their Waterloo in the hands of troops.

Earlier in his address to troops, Rear Admiral Ferriera tasked troops to be resolute in the prosecution of the mandate of the JTF OPDS. He assured that his command would go all out to provide the needed logistics and other operations enablers, including support for troops decisive actions in the line of duty.

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander JTF OPDS Major General Jamal Abdussalam stated that since his assumption of duty as GOC, he has directed the commencement of night patrols in the entire JTF OPDS area of responsibility by troops of land component. An action which has further put pressure on the criminals. He affirmed that further initiatives would be instituted to further put the criminals on the run.

Highpoint of the visit to the Land Component Operation Delta Safe was the presentation of briefs and exchange of souvenirs.