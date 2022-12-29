No Health Challenge Can Stop Tinubu – APC PCC

A member ofnthe All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Adeboye Adebayo, has allayed fears about the health of the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said this to slam those planning on campaigning against Tinubu based on his health.

According to him, no health issue can stop the APC presidential candidate who he said was physically and mentally fit to lead the country.

The National Director, Media and Publicity, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, spoke at an event tagged, ‘Tinubu Manifesto: Speaking Directly To The People’s Needs & National Challenges,’ held at Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Osogbo, Osun State.

He said, “We all recall that early this year in January when he declared to contest for that office, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seen traveling to the nooks and corners of this country campaigning and soliciting for the support of traditional rulers and Nigerians even before the primaries.

“He is here because he’s mentally alert and his intellect is sound. And don’t forget that up till today he has attended so many town hall meetings and rallies.

“We need to face issues. Is the man ready mentally? Does he have the intellectual capacity? Does he understand what we are talking about? Is his speech directed to issues that are happening around him? The answer is Yes.

“He is medically fit and intellectually capable to lead this country and no issue of health will stop him. Those planning to use health related issues to campaign against him will fail, they have failed already.”