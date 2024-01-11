Headline

‘No Gree for Anybody’ Slogan Dangerous – Police

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
38
The Nigeria Police Force has warned that the new catchphrase, ‘no gree for anybody’, may cause problems across the country.

The warning was issued by the Force Public Relaitons Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to Adejobi, though many who use the catchphrase may see it as suitable for banter, the police view it as a hazardous slogan capable of triggering widespread crisis.

“The new slogan for 2024 for young people is ‘no dey gree for anybody,” Adejobi stated.

“We have been informed from our intelligence that this is coming from the retributory sector that might likely cause problems across the country.

“No dey gree for anybody is being seen as just normal talk. In the security community, we have seen it as a very dangerous slogan that can trigger crisis.”

