No Gree for Anybody Could Cause Violence – Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood Actor, Alexx Ekubo, has warned that ‘No gree for anybody’, a slogan which started trending in 2024, could cause violence 8n the country.

This was as he urged Nigerians to be tolerant of each other as a counter to the slogan.

He shared on social media, “I took time out to introspect. As I crawl out of my solemn place, I can see the same negativity and gbas gbos that have stunted our progress.

“Please what is ‘No gree for anybody’ that I’m seeing everywhere? It is breeding violence and fostering revenge culture.

“Can we instead be more tolerable and considerate towards others? Be kind, everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. We are raised under different circumstances, with different degrees of luck.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has also wanted that the slogan is dangerous and could cause problems int he country.