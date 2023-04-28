No Govt Can Solve All Problems – Ezekwesili

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, asserts that no one government is able to resolve all of the nation’s issues on its own.

Citizens must participate in the process of resolving social issues, according to Ezekwesili, convener of FixPolitics and founder of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance.

She made this comment while visiting the Not Forgotten effort School in Abuja, a non-profit institution created to provide free access to education. Human Capital Africa is an accountability effort.

As part of the celebrations for Ezekwesili’s 60th birthday, the HCA gave N2 million and adopted the school for intervention programs.

Ezekwesili praised Tosin Adeniyi, the school’s founder, for coming up with the idea as part of efforts to lower the number of Nigerian children who are not in school, but bemoaned the fact that the traditional failure in governance suggests that citizens must also play their own role in advancing society.

She said, “There is classic failure in governance that creates the kinds of problems and situations we have in the areas of delivery of basic services like education and health to our citizens.

“But then there is also the part where this initiative doesn’t necessarily have to be because of the failure of government. It is rather an initiative where citizens are showing that they can be contributors to solving society’s multiple needs. The kinds of needs that we have are humongous, that even the best government acting alone would not be able to solve all of them.

“So, all citizens must be part of the process of solving problems in society. But I think that what her initiative does is that, it will create an example, so that the government will see that if you did this kind of a programme in a certain kind of way, that the children in the school will actually not just come to school, but that they will learn literacy and numeracy, which is a major challenge.”

Speaking, Adeniyi urged the government to make education accessible to every child and provide adequate supervision so as not to give room for failure.

“Today, we have 85 kids in the school. We have 27 on our scholarship, 10 in the federal government college and about four in the university,” Adeniyi said.