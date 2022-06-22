No Going Back On Yoruba Nation, Says Igboho

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has said there is no going back on the clamour to achieve Yoruba Nation.

According to him, claims that he and other agitators for Yoruba Nation have slowed down were not true.

According to a new video, Igboho could be seen calling on Yoruba monarchs to call a meeting to address the killings of their people.

He said: “I, Sunday Adeyemo and all those who are following me on the issue of Yoruba Nation, there is no going back for us. There are talks around that we have stopped clamouring for Yoruba nation, that is not true, it is an unconfirmed rumour. We want Yoruba Nation, we want to be free from slavery because what God has given us on our land is enough to feed us.

“I want you, the Yoruba monarchs, to call a meeting, come together, you can see how our people are being killed everywhere, this is not good. Please come together and support us, may you live long. Yoruba Nation, no going back.”