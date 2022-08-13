No Future Without Security – Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said there would not be any sustainable development and prosperity when security of lives, human rights of innocent citizens and property of the people are not protected.

He appealed to youths of the state to join hands with his administration in the ongoing fight against criminal activities in the state: kidnapping, arson, gruesome murder, raping, and manufacturing of mkpuru mmili.

He made the call on Friday at the 2022 International Youth Day celebration held in Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

While commending security agencies, community leaders and stakeholders in their efforts to seeing a harmonious Anambra, he insisted that his administration would not relent in flushing and wiping out criminals out of the state.

Soludo maintained that Anambra as the Light of Nation is a home for resourceful and peaceful people, and there is no room for criminality.

He concluded that his administration will keep ndi-Anambra youths busy with skill acquisition programs that would make them self-sufficient and employers of labor.