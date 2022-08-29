No Fire Incident At Redemption City – RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has said no fire incident occurred inside its Redemption City on Monday.

The RCCG PR, in a statement on Monday, however, said a fire incident occurred at a gas station close to the Redemption City.

It revealed that the fire has since been put out by a combined effort of f=different fire fighting services.

The statement read, “The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God wishes to empathize with the people involved in the unfortunate gas explosion that occurred in the early hours of Monday, August 29, 2022.

“The Incident which had been brought under control by the combined effort of RCCG Fire Service, Ogun State Fire Service and the Lagos State Fife Service occurred in the Gas Station not too far from the Sagamu-bound traffic near car park c gate and the main gate of the Redemption City.

“Against the news making the rounds, the incident was completely outside the Redemption City and our fire service team only responded as part of our community service support to our neighbours within the environ.

“We thank God the incident has been put under control. We wish to inform all residents and visitors to the Redemption City that there is no scare of any sort and everyone can go about their lawful activities.”