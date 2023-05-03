No Female Corps Members Caught With Vibrators In Kwara – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied reports circulating online that some female corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara State were caught with vibrators.

In a statement issued by the NYSC Management, the news was described as false and unfounded.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, urged the public to disregard the report as a figment of the writer’s imagination.

The statement read, “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the news with the above caption trending online alleging that some female Corps Members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Kwara State were caught with vibrators.

“I wish to state categorically that such moral decadence never happened at Yikpata camp, as this report is a reflection of the imagination of the writer just to attract media attention.

“I equally want to advise the general public, especially the stakeholders of the Scheme to disregard the fake news in its entirety as tissue of lies, that is unfounded and unsubstantiated which could only emanate from hallucination.

“The general public is aware that NYSC is celebrating its Golden Jubilee Anniversary with the sole aim of consolidating on its numerous achievements of the past 50 years of transforming Nigerian graduate youths into responsible citizens and as role models.

“Once again, I wish to reiterate that NYSC Kwara State will continue to implement the policies of the Scheme to further make our youths dependable allies and worthy leaders in nation-building.”

The NYSC scheme was established in 1973 to foster national unity and integration among Nigerian youths. The scheme has deployed over 4 million graduates to various parts of Nigeria and has contributed to national development in various sectors.