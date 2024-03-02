No Extension of Service for Retiring Permanent Secretaries – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said he has not and will not approve extension of tenure for any retiring permanent secretary.

Adeleke said this in response to recent reports about alleged elongation of tenure of some service personnel.

The Governor in a statement by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said he is committed to the entrenchment of ongoing civil service reforms to ensure career progression and service satisfaction for all personnel.

According to the statement, “The public is reminded that Governor Adeleke launched the reforms which ensured right placement of top officials, leading to the appointment of substantive Permanent Secretaries many of whom had lost any hope of reaching the pinnacle of their career.

“There is therefore no plan to approve extension of tenure for any retiring Permanent Secretary as the Governor is determined to enforce career progression in the state public service.

“The statement further noted that any previous extension is designed to consolidate the ongoing service reforms to ensure entrenchment of professionalism, noting that it is not a state policy and that the few exceptions are targetted at strengthening the public service as the reform process is just a year plus.

“The Governor urges public servants to go about their normal duties as the administration will not take any decision that may be injurious to their career progression and service interest.”