No DPO Kidnapped in Lagos – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a rumour in circulation that a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has been kidnapped.

According to the command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the rumour is false because the DPO is in his office carrying out his duty.

He shared on X, “We wish to debunk the rumor making the rounds that a Lagos DPO was kidnapped. There is absolutely no truth in this claim.

“The said DPO is in his office, carrying out his duty of ensuring safety of lives and property within his area of responsibility.

“We sincerely thank all.”