No Division In South-West Over Tinubu – Onanuga

The Director of Media and Publicity for APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has said there is no division in the South-West concerning the ambition of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A media house had reported that cracks existed in the region over the endorsement of Tinubu.

The report said despite the Afenifere’s endorsement of Peter Obi for president over Tinubu, the APC candidate still had over 121 groups backing him.

However, Onanuga, in reaction to the report, said no such thing existed in the South-West.

He wrote on Facebook, “This story is not true. There is no division in the South West over Tinubu’s candidacy. The Afenifere endorsement of LP’s candidate is a ruse. It was an endorsement by one man with no electoral value, either in his Ijebu Ogbo village or Lagos.”