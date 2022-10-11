Headline

No Division In South-West Over Tinubu – Onanuga

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
25
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

The Director of Media and Publicity for APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has said there is no division in the South-West concerning the ambition of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A media house had reported that cracks existed in the region over the endorsement of Tinubu.

The report said despite the Afenifere’s endorsement of Peter Obi for president over Tinubu, the APC candidate still had over 121 groups backing him.

However, Onanuga, in reaction to the report, said no such thing existed in the South-West.

He wrote on Facebook, “This story is not true. There is no division in the South West over Tinubu’s candidacy. The Afenifere endorsement of LP’s candidate is a ruse. It was an endorsement by one man with no electoral value, either in his Ijebu Ogbo village or Lagos.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
25

Related Articles

Rotimi Akeredolu

Buhari Confers Akeredolu With National Honour

1 hour ago
Keyamo

Keyamo Mocks PDP Over Wike’s Absence At Campaign Flag Off

2 hours ago
Obi, Akeredolu

Afenifere Replies Akeredolu, Says Obi Most Competent

12 hours ago
Yakubu Dogara

Dogara, Other So-called APC Christian Leaders Are Impostors

12 hours ago