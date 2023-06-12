No Democracy Day In Biafra – Simon Ekpa

In a significant statement, a prominent Biafra agitator and separatist, Simon Ekpa, has announced that the Southeast region will no longer partake in the annual Democracy Day celebration.

This declaration comes after the Nigerian government declared June 12th as Democracy Day, a date intended to commemorate the country’s transition to democratic governance.

Expressing his views on the Democracy Day celebration, Ekpa, a Finland-based lawyer and the Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile, emphasized that Igboland, a region within the Southeast, did not partake in any such commemoration.

As evidence of his claim, he shared multiple pictures on his Twitter handle depicting streets, roads, and markets devoid of any activities on the designated day.

“Oheneze doesn’t represent Biafra. They claim to represent Ndigbo that believe in one Nigeria; however, they represent only 1% of the Biafra people. Today, we have defeated them again, as there is no celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day in Biafraland. The Biafra Republic Government has abolished it In Exile. It is what Biafra land looks like today on Nigeria democracy day 12.6.2023”, he wrote.