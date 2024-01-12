No Date Yet for Swearing in of 12 Supreme Court Justices – NJC

The National Judicial Council has dismissed reports(not by Concise News) that the newly appointed 11 Supreme Court Justices will be sworn in on Monday January 16, 2023.

In a statement signed by Soji Oye, Esq.

Director, Information, the NJC said the date for the swearing in was yet to be determined.

“The Council by this medium expressly denies the news as it did not emanate from the Council or the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON.

The date for the swearing in of the Justices will be made public at the appropriate time.

Members of the public should please disregard the trending news,” the statement concluded.