No Cause For Alarm, Election Will Hold – FG

The Federal Government has said the 2023 general election will hold despite the threats against it.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had yesterday said the election was threatened by insecurity.

He expressed fears that it might not hold if the problem persisted.

Reacting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated that the Federal Government was aware of talks between INEC and security agencies to secure the election.

He spoke at the 17th Edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard in Abuja.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to respond to inquiries from the media over a widely-circulated report, credited to an INEC official that the 2023 general elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position. We are aware that INEC is working wth the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm.”