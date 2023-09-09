No Casualty as Trailer, Tipper Collide in Lagos

An accident involving a tipper-like truck bearing registration number MUS 125 XV and a trailer marked with registration number JJJ 405 XT has occurred at the PWD bus stop on the Agege Motorway in Ikeja. The calamity struck at approximately 06:01 hours, disrupting the early morning tranquility of the bustling area.

The swift response of the Ikeja Rescue team from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service was nothing short of heroic. Racing against time, they arrived promptly at the scene to confront the grim aftermath of the collision.

Upon their arrival, the rescue team uncovered the chilling details of the incident. The tipper-like truck had tragically slammed into a stationary trailer, bearing the brunt of the impact with devastating consequences. The horrifying accident had occurred while the truck was in motion, making its way from Oshodi towards Ikeja Along. The catalyst for the catastrophe was the sudden loss of its passenger’s side front tire, which sent the vehicle careening into the stationary trailer.

In the chaotic aftermath of the collision, the heroic efforts of the Ikeja Rescue team paid off as they successfully extricated a male adult driver and an adult female passenger from the mangled wreckage. Miraculously, both survivors were rescued alive from the horrific scene, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy.

Without wasting a moment, the rescue team swiftly transported the injured victims to the nearby Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for immediate medical attention. As they fight for their lives, the medical personnel at the hospital are doing everything in their power to ensure their recovery.

Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to clear the wreckage from the road, restoring normalcy to the traffic-choked Agege Motorway. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present dangers on our roads and the crucial role played by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in mitigating these risks and saving lives.