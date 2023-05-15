No Casualty As Articulated Truck Falls On Parked Car In Lagos

In a startling incident on Monday, an articulated truck carrying a 40ft container toppled over onto a parked Toyota car near the Cement bus stop in the Dopemu area of Lagos State. The accident occurred around 4 pm, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Fortunately, there were no casualties as the car was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The impact of the truck falling on the Toyota Camry was a result of a brake failure, according to Taofiq Adebayo, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Adebayo explained that the truck was in motion towards Dopemu when its brakes malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. As a result, the truck veered off course and eventually toppled onto the parked car, which happened to be a red Toyota Camry situated by the roadside. Fortunately, there were no occupants inside the car, thereby avoiding any injuries or fatalities.

Adebayo further revealed that the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, recently held a meeting with the association of truck drivers. During this gathering, Oreagba emphasized the importance of ensuring that trucks are in optimal condition before embarking on any journeys. By maintaining their vehicles and addressing potential issues such as brake failures, drivers can help prevent such accidents and protect the safety of both themselves and others on the road.