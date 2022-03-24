News

No Burning In Zango Kataf Community, Says Kaduna Govt

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
46
Nasir El-rufai
Nasir El-rufai

The Kaduna State Government has received a formal complaint from Kurdan community of Zangon Kataf local government, stating that no settlement was burnt in the community as reported by security agencies.

The complaint was submitted by Warrant Officer Danjuma Yaro (Rtd) President of the community’s development association.

The information was conveyed to security agencies for further checks and it was found to be an oversight; residents of the household deserted the location following tension in the general area, but the settlement was not burnt.

Security agencies while confirming the oversight on Kurdan community, have already submitted pictorial and video records of locations torched by hoodlums, excluding Kurdan community.

This was disclosed by Samuel Aruwan
Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

He said, “It is important to further clarify that in no instance did security agencies confirm complicity of members of the community, as is being peddled in some quarters to deliberately personalize the oversight.

“This feedback has been communicated to the leader of the development association.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
46

Related Articles

Court Jails Fake Lawyer Who Came To Bail Fraudster

2 hours ago

COAS Inaugurates RSM Of 82 Division Nigerian Army In Enugu

2 hours ago
pantami

Pantami Advocates For Secure Africa Cyberspace At GISEC 2022

3 hours ago

Air Force To Leverage On Spain’s Air Power, Technological Capabilities

4 hours ago