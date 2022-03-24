No Burning In Zango Kataf Community, Says Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State Government has received a formal complaint from Kurdan community of Zangon Kataf local government, stating that no settlement was burnt in the community as reported by security agencies.

The complaint was submitted by Warrant Officer Danjuma Yaro (Rtd) President of the community’s development association.

The information was conveyed to security agencies for further checks and it was found to be an oversight; residents of the household deserted the location following tension in the general area, but the settlement was not burnt.

Security agencies while confirming the oversight on Kurdan community, have already submitted pictorial and video records of locations torched by hoodlums, excluding Kurdan community.

This was disclosed by Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

He said, “It is important to further clarify that in no instance did security agencies confirm complicity of members of the community, as is being peddled in some quarters to deliberately personalize the oversight.

“This feedback has been communicated to the leader of the development association.”