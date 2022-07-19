No Bid Tabled For Osimhen – Bayern Munich

Napoli’s sporting director, Cristiano Guintoli has debunked reports that Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich have tabled a bid for Victor Osimhen.

There were reports that the Bavarians have lined up Osimhen as potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski who joined Barcelona last weekend.

Premier League clubs, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in the striker.

But Guintoli has stated that the Partenopei are yet to receive any bid for the 22-year-old.

“We’ve not received any bid from FC Bayern for Victor Osimhen,”transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano quoted Guintoli.

Osimhen scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances for Napoli last season.