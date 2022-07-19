Sports

No Bid Tabled For Osimhen – Bayern Munich

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
6
Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Napoli’s sporting director, Cristiano Guintoli has debunked reports that Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich have tabled a bid for Victor Osimhen.

There were reports that the Bavarians have lined up Osimhen as potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski who joined Barcelona last weekend.

Premier League clubs, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in the striker.

But Guintoli has stated that the Partenopei are yet to receive any bid for the 22-year-old.

“We’ve not received any bid from FC Bayern for Victor Osimhen,”transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano quoted Guintoli.

Osimhen scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances for Napoli last season.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
6

Related Articles

Koulibally

Tuchel Reveals Qualities Koulibally Provides

1 day ago

Man United Agree To Sign ;isandro Martinez

1 day ago

Wike Presents 2021/2022 NPFL Trophy To Rivers United

1 day ago
Xavi

De Jong No Longer Part Of My Squad – Xavi

4 days ago