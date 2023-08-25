NNPP Suspends Two Members

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Working Committee (NWC) has officially announced the suspension of two of its prominent members.

Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, one of the party’s founders, and Dr. Agbo Major, the National Publicity Secretary, have both been placed under suspension. This action comes as a response to ongoing investigations by a disciplinary committee.

Mallam Abba Kawu Alli, the Acting National Chairman of the NNPP, issued this statement on Thursday, confirming the suspension. In a communiqué, Alli clarified that the suspension of Aniebonam and Agbo was attributed to alleged engagement in activities contrary to the party’s interests.

Furthermore, Alli emphasized the NNPP’s commitment to upholding its reputation and integrity, asserting its readiness to confront any efforts aimed at tarnishing its standing.

“Unfortunately, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, one of the founders of our party has arrogated to himself the right to solely reverse decisions of the National Working Committee, when those decisions are ratified and adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party!

“This is a situation that as a responsible National Working Committee, we cannot permit to persist.

“In line with our constitution, we have today suspended Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major pending the determination of investigations by the disciplinary committee at the national level of the party.

“Furthermore, the men and their suspended cohorts have, under Article 391 (7), been involved in anti-party activities and conduct which may likely have an adverse effect on the party or bring hatred, contempt, disrespect or ridicule to the party,” he claimed.