NNPP Open to Alliance With APC, Others – Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin, member representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Kano, in the House of Representatives, on Sunday, hosted 1,000 Ulamas at his country home of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano for a special prayer session for President Bola Tinubu and the country, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the success of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusif, at the Supreme Court.

During the session, the clerics completed Quran 1,101 times and offered special prayers.

This was contained in a statement signed by Sani Paki, the Media Aide to Jibrin.

In his brief remarks, Jibrin said his relationship with President Tinubu is no secret. He added that Kwankwaso is his mentor and will continue to support harmonious relationship between the president and Kwankwaso.

Jibrin said the NNPP is a very promising party and still open to collaboration, alliance and merger with the APC and even with the PDP, LP or any other party that shows interest, so long as it is for the good of Nigerians.

The fourth term lawmaker also promised to deploy his modest political network to reach out to gladiators in Kano politics towards resolving all resolvable issues and to de-escalate the current tension in the state as a result of the Kano Governorship seat.

Also, after the prayer session, he hosted 5,000 primary school kids across his constituency, as he often does, provided them with school kits and assured them of the good plans of the federal and state governments, especially on free education and school feeding programs.