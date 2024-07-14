NNPC’s Stake in Dangote Refinery Reduced to 7.2%

Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Refinery, has announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited now holds only a 7.2% stake in the refinery.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Dangote explained that the reduction from the original 20% stake was due to the NNPC’s failure to pay the remaining balance of their share, which was due last month.

Dangote detailed that despite the NNPC’s initial commitment to provide the necessary funds, it has been unable to fulfill its financial obligations.

This shortfall has consequently reduced NNPC’s involvement in the $19 billion refinery project to 7.2%.

“NNPC no longer owns 20% stake in the Dangote refinery. They were met to pay their balance in June, but have yet to fulfill the obligations. Now, they only own a 7.2% stake in the refinery,” Dangote said.