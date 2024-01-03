Headline

NNPC Warns Against Panic Buying of Petrol

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has urged motorists nationwide not to engage in panic buying of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol.

The NNPC also assured the public that “there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol”.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olifemi Soneye.

“NNPC Ltd. urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country,” the statement read in part.

