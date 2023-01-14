NNPC To Begin First Nasarawa Oil Well In March

Group CEO NNPC Limited Mallam Mele Kyari announced today that the official spud-in of first oil well in Nasarawa State will commence in March 2023. This, according to Kyari, is in continuation of hydrocarbon exploration activities in Nigeria’s inland basins.

Kyari disclosed this while receiving in audience a delegation of prominent Nasarawa State indegenes, led by the State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule at the #NNPCTowers, Abuja, earlier today.

Details later…