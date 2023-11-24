NNPC GMD, NASS Officials Meet on Development Initiatives

During a meeting with the National Assembly, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, unveiled crucial developments and initiatives. Here are the key takeaways from their discussions:

Fuel Queue Elimination: Mele Kyari provided assurance that fuel queues in Nigeria would see a significant reduction within the next three months.

Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) Impact: The NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer highlighted the transformative impact of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. The legislation has repositioned NNPC as a commercially oriented National Oil Company, now governed by Corporate Affairs and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) principles, thereby enhancing its profitability.

Energy Security and Supply Strategy: Kyari emphasized NNPC Ltd.’s pivotal role in guaranteeing Nigeria’s energy security, particularly as the nation approaches the festive season.

Downstream Sector Dominance: NNPC is actively involved in the entire oil and gas value-chain, holding approximately 30% of the national petroleum downstream retail market.

Combating Oil Theft: The corporation reported a significant reduction in oil theft and the successful recovery of 1.7 million barrels of crude oil.

Improved Pipeline Security: Collaborative efforts with security services and third-party contractors have led to increased crude oil production through enhanced pipeline security.

Local Refining and Export Goals: NNPC is working towards revamping local refining and collaborating with indigenous refiners, with the Port Harcourt Refinery set to commence operations in December 2023. The ultimate goal is to position Nigeria as a net exporter of petroleum products.

Financial Growth: NNPC Ltd. has undergone a financial transformation, moving from a loss of N803 billion in 2018 to a profit of N674 billion in 2021. The corporation aims to achieve a target profit of N2 trillion in 2022, and since July, it has started paying dividends to its shareholders.

Investments in Gas and Power Projects: NNPC Ltd. is actively investing in various projects to support the Federal Government’s goals in power generation and industrialization.