Nnamdi Kanu’s Letter Ending Sit-at-home From DSS – Simon Ekpa

The self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, has rejected a letter purportedly written by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, which ordered an end to the sit-at-home protest observed in the South-East.

The letter was made public by the lawyers of Kanu who is in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, which charged him with treason and terrorism.

According to Ekpa, the letter was rejected because it must have come from the DSS.

He tweeted, “BRGIE @BiafraRGIE ANNOUNCEMENT. Our attention has been drawn to the fake letter from the pit of hell being paraded by @SaharaReporters and other Nigeria media claiming that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wrote a letter.

“It is not only a joke but an insult taking too far that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra is being misrepresented in this way.

“As the Prime Minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, i call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from DSS. We can’t take any order from the Islamic DSS and that is final.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released and he must address Biafrans from Finland.

That is the condition of the Prime Minister of Biafra and the Biafra Republic Government In Exile.”