Nnamdi Kanu’s Extraordinary Rendition Suit Adjourned To May 12

The extraordinary rendition suit filed on behalf of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, by his special counsel Barrister Aloy Ejimakor was adjourned to 12th May, 2022.

It will be recalled that when this matter came up for hearing for the first time before the Federal High Court in Umuahia on March 25th, 2022; the court had on its own motion directed the parties to address it (the court) on whether it has territorial jurisdiction or not based on the fundamental rights violations alleged against the Federal Government of Nigeria which occurred in Kenya.

At that last hearing, the Court had adjourned the matter for hearing the parties on their written addresses on the territorial jurisdiction to the 27th of April, 2022.

When the matter was called up today for hearing, it emerged that the respondents, namely the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President and the Attorney General of the Federation did not file the address on point of law as was directed by the Court on March 25th, 2022. For this reason, Barrister Amos Enoch, leading other lawyers from the office of the Attorney General who appeared for the three respondents pleaded with the Court to grant the respondents an extension of time to file their written addresses.

And upon consideration, the Court granted their request and adjourned the matter for hearing on the written addresses of the parties to 12th May, 2022. Speaking with Barrister Ejimakor, he frowned at the adjournment, stating that “It’s tardy that the Federal government with thousands of lawyers at its disposal is often too slow in filing defenses in court but too quick in committing extraordinary renditions”.

In the originating suit filed by Barrister Ejimakor, he is seeking for the enforcement of the Fundamental Rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against unlawful arrest, torture, unlawful detention, unlawful disappearance, his right to fair hearing and above all, his right against unlawful expulsion otherwise known as extraordinary rendition.

Among the reliefs sought by Barrister Ejimakor are: An order of Court prohibiting the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu on the strength of the unlawful rendition; his repatriation to his last place of abode abroad or to his country of nationality, Britain; and 25billion Naira damages and an apology.

Curled from Aloy Ejimakor Facebook