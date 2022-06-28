Nnamdi Kanu Urges Supporters To Maintain Calm Ahead Of Court Appearance Tuesday

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, will appear before Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court in Abuja today.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Ahead of his appearance in court, the IPOB leader, through a statement issued by his law, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, urged his supporters to remain calm.

The statement read, “We conducted our routine court-ordered visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the DSS headquarters. “Today’s visit was unique because it was basically to harmonise the final legal strategy for tomorrow’s outing. Onyendu is fully prepared for his court appearance tomorrow, and he is in good spirit. We are confident that justice will be done tomorrow too.

“Onyendu thanked millions of his supporters and Umuchineke for standing shoulder to shoulder with him thus far. However, Onyendu is particularly worried over the continued incarceration of Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra), whose only offence was daring to be in Abuja in solidarity with him.

“The legal team is aggressively exploring all permissible legal frameworks to ensure Mama Biafra’s release. As you may be aware, the Court has fixed July 20, 2022, for definite hearing of the application we filed for her release.

“May we respectfully, use this medium to appeal to Onyendu’s followers, supporters and well-wishers, who intend coming to Court tomorrow in solidarity with Onyendu, to please maintain absolute civility in their conduct, as have always demonstrated.”