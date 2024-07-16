Nnamdi Kanu Sick, Denied Access to Doctors – Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, the legal counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said his client is denied access to doctors amid poor health.

Ejimakor made this known in a post on X social media platform following a visit to the IPOB Leader in the custody of the Department of State Services.

According to him, Kanu is suffering from shortness of breath, low blood pressure and general malaise.

“Yesterday, during our visitation with MAZI NNAMDI KANU, we found him ill, with shortness of breath, low BP & general malaise. For this reason, he requested to see his Doctor & we submitted a letter in this regard. Today, the Doctor arrived the DSS but was denied access to Nnamdi Kanu,” he said.

Kanu is being held by the DSS for treason and terrorism charges.