Nnamdi Kanu Release Will Save Nigeria – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asserted that the sole means of salvaging Nigeria is to secure the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB expressed this viewpoint while condemning the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) for its criticism of the Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee, Obinna Aguocha, regarding his stance on Kanu.

Lawmaker Obinna Aguocha had called upon the Nigerian government and the Department of State Services (DSS) to unconditionally release Kanu from solitary confinement following an investigation conducted by the ad-hoc committee.

Following extensive discussions within the chambers regarding the prevailing insecurity nationwide, with particular attention to the Southeast, the ad-hoc Committee chairman identified the release of Kanu as the sole solution to ending insecurity in the region.

However, IPOB criticized the unfounded attacks and petitions by a group known as the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) against Honorable Obinna Aguocha, Chairman of the Federal House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee, for simply speaking the truth about the unlawful detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, accused SNM of revealing their bias by tarnishing Aguocha’s reputation.

A statement by Powerful reads: “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is asking, “how can charlatans form a group to save a dying nation and at the same time promote the demise of the same country through their display of ignorance?”

“Hon. Aguocha is a stakeholder in the Southeast and knows exactly the root cause of the insecurity in the Southeast. But for the fact that the Nigerian government is sponsoring insecurity as a reason to continue the illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi KANU, they will use their attack dogs like SNM to attack anyone who calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

“It is non-negotiable that the Nigerian government must obey the Appeal Court judgments that have discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi KANU. Should the government insist on the Supreme Court verdict, the eyes of the world are on the Nigeria Supreme Court to legalize the International Crime of extraordinary rendition.

“If SNM members are not deluded, they should retract their unguarded statements and petition against Aguocha. Also, they should tell the Nigerian government to respect her own rule of law by releasing Mazi Nnamdi KANU unconditionally, as the courts have declared. By doing so, SNG can save Nigeria if they wish.”