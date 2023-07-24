Nnamdi Kanu Reiterates Stand Against Sit-at-home In South-East

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has 9nce again revealed that he had never been 8n support of the sit-at-home order enforced in the South-East.

This was disclosed by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in a video shared by Dan Nwomeh, the Senior Special Assistant, Mainstream Media to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

In the video, Ozekhome revealed that Kanu is displeased by the sit-at-home order which is crippling the region’s economy.

”As his lead counsel and lawyer, he has told me that he does not believe in it (Sit-at-home); he can not be fighting for his people and shutting down their economy. How do they feed? How will they train their children? Many a time, he cried to me in my presence that he wants to be released so that he can hold a world press conference and address the Igbo and Ala Igbo and the entire world to say, ”Don’t stay at home on Mondays, go about your normal duties, go to work; because the Bible tells us it is upon the labour of your hands, I will bless the fruits of your labour.

”So, I am now re-echoing again and again what Nnnamdi Kanu has told me, ”He does not believe in that sit-at-home on Mondays,” which cripples the social, economic, social, cultural and political life of the people, putting them under psychological, psychical and mental 0stricture and torture,” said Ozekhome.